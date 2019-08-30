News
Sapulpa Police, U.S. Marshals In Standoff With Convicted Felon
SAPULPA, Oklahoma -
U.S. Marshals and Sapulpa Police are working to take a convicted felon into custody. They are in a standoff with Librao "Luis" Rosales in the 600 block of North Ross.
Authorities at the scene said Rosales' is barricaded in a home owned by his girlfriend. The Southwest Area Tactical Team was able to get four other people - three adults and a teen - out of the house safely, according to the Sapulpa Police Department.
Rosales is wanted for violating his federal probation on drug and weapons charges. He also goes by the name