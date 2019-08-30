News
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Wreck In Tulsa County
Friday, August 30th 2019, 8:07 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a person died in a wreck in Tulsa County.
According to OHP, the accident happened near 9600 North Harvard Avenue. A vehicle was going northbound when the driver swerved off the road, over corrected, and rolled their vehicle.
OHP has not released the identity of the driver at this time.
We will update this story as it develops...