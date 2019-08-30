News
Game Of The Week: Metro Christian Starts Season With A Bang
Metro Christian makes a big win over Broken Bow for the start of their season.
After months of anticipation, Oklahoma high school football teams are competing for the golden ball. Metro Christian shows how well they intend to compete with a huge win over Broken Bow, winning 35 to 9.
The game was led by Asher Link who is already had an offer to Airforce. Displaying some skill, Link broke several tackles to gain an early lead in the game.