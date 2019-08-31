Pleasant Temperatures To Start The Labor Day Weekend
TULSA, Oklahoma - We’ve got another day of below normal temperatures hanging around as the long Labor Day weekend gets underway!
A few scattered showers are possible during our Saturday, though overall rain will be much less widespread than our past several rounds. Cloud cover will eventually give way to more sun later in the day, with very pleasant afternoon highs in the lower to mid-80s!
A few additional showers may redevelop late tonight into Sunday morning, although again any showers should be fairly isolated. Sunnier conditions Sunday afternoon will push our highs back into the upper 80s.
We’re in for hotter weather on Labor Day Monday, with highs back into the 90s and plenty of sunshine. It’ll be a great lake day or pool day for the holiday!
I hope you have a great Saturday, and a safe and fun holiday weekend, Green Country!