Texas Police: Active Shooter Killed In Odessa
Police said there are "multiple gunshot victims" in West Texas after reports of two suspects opening fire on Saturday in the area of Midland and Odessa.
Midland police said at least one suspect was shot and killed near the Cinergy movie theater in Odessa.
One or possibly two suspects hijacked a U.S. Postal Service vehicle and were firing at random, hitting multiple people, Odessa police said. "At this time there are multiple gunshot victims," Odessa police said in a posting on Facebook.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has urged residents to avoid major highways in the area, including Interstate 20.
Authorities in Texas are responding to reports of several shootings in the area of Midland and Odessa. The Odessa Police Department posted on Facebook that there is at least one suspect driving around Odessa "shooting at random people" and there are multiple people shot.
"The suspect just hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut," the Facebook post read. "Everyone is encouraged to get off the road and use extreme caution! All law enforcement is currently searching for the suspect and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available."
The city of Odessa told CBS affiliate KOSA there have been 20 people injured.
This is a developing story, updates will be provided as they become available.