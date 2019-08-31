Troopers Work To Keep Oklahoma Roads Safe For Holiday Weekend
Like any holiday weekend, there are a lot of drivers out on the roads. News On 6’s Amelia Mugavero rode along with an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper to see what tips he had for Oklahoma drivers.
Trooper Adam Wood was on duty Saturday morning, making sure people remained safe this Labor Day weekend.
“A lot of high speeds, people just get in a hurry and don't put their seatbelts on and there’s more of them because there are more people on the road,” said Wood.
With people packing the roads this weekend, the stakes are higher.
"Oklahoma drivers were some of the worst drivers I have ever seen,” said driver Gloria Williams.
A recent study from SmartAsset backs up that observation. It lists Oklahoma as the state with the 18th worst drivers in the country.
“There are a lot of idiots on the road, but it’s not just Oklahoma its other places too,” said one driver in Broken Bow.
Another survey said Highway 69 was the deadliest highway in the state. So, News on 6 asked why.
"So what we have is interstate volume traffic on a highway that is not built to interstate specifications, which means most of the intersections are not controlled," said Wood.
Wood said collisions can be reduced with proper road engineering, as well as good education and enforcement. And above all, be safe.
“I enjoy being out here and making sure people get to their families safely, whatever I need to do to make that happen, to ensure that the violations stay to a minimum, that is what we are prepared to do,” said Wood.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said Uber will be offering $10 off rides for motorists who choose to drink.