Law Enforcement Agencies Step Up Patrols For Labor Day Weekend
Nearly 100 law enforcement agencies in the state are saturating roads with officers this holiday weekend.
They're trying to stop people from drinking, or using drugs, and driving.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the ENDUI team are running two checkpoints this weekend. The first one was in Norman Friday night. The second checkpoint is here in Tulsa.
OHP is partnering with the Tulsa Police Department, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the ABLE Commission.
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says last year -- 331 people were killed in alcohol and/or drug-related crashes in Oklahoma. The number of people involved in drug-related crashes continues to outnumber those killed in alcohol-related crashes.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says every day nearly 30 people in the U.S. die in drunk-driving crashes. That's more than 10,000 people killed every year.
They say on average two out of three people in the U.S. will be involved in a drunk driving crash in their lifetime.
Tulsa Police says awareness of this can help.
"You don't only put yourself at danger, but you're putting everyone else on that road in danger at the time. It's just a bad decision."
As stated, nearly 100 law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma are out in force this holiday weekend. It also includes the Creek County Sheriff's Office and Sapulpa PD, as well as officers around Fort Gibson.
