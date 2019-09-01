News
OU Rolling Out New WiFi For Gaylord Memorial Stadium In Time For Kick-Off
Sunday, September 1st 2019, 7:46 AM CDT
NORMAN, Oklahoma - New improvements to OU’s Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium over the last year have allowed for upgrades to the WiFi system.
Gaylord Memorial now has more than 30 miles of copper and fiber wire but technicians are still anxious to see if 80,000 fans can all connect to the same network. There is a team standing by at the game to ensure the process goes smoothly for everyone.