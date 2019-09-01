News
American Airlines Issues Travel Alert In Response To Hurricane Dorian
TULSA, Oklahoma - This morning Hurricane Dorian has been upgraded to a Category 5 storm and with new models showing Dorian changing paths, travelers are on alert.
Airlines are closely watching Dorian's shifting path before they make any changes. American Airlines, which has a maintenance base in Tulsa, has issued a travel alert for more than 15 airports in the Caribbean and Florida.
The airline says it will waive fees if a customer doesn't want to fly to or from an airport included in the alert. With this being labor day weekend, millions of travelers could be impacted.