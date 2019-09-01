TULSA, Oklahoma - Labor Day weekend is officially in full swing and we have another day of below-average temperatures topping out in the upper 80s this afternoon.



A few scattered showers are possible during the day today mainly to the east of the metro, but overall rain chances will be low as most of us will stay dry.



We will see mostly cloudy skies during the morning hours then a few Sun breaks during the afternoon. Dew points will be in the upper 60s and low 70s so the afternoon may be a bit stuffy.



We will continue to warm up for Labor Day Monday, with highs back into the 90s and plenty of sunshine. It’ll be a great lake day or pool day for the holiday! Make sure to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated!



Wishing everyone a safe and fun holiday weekend!