Oklahomans Head To Florida As Hurricane Dorian Intensifies
TULSA, Oklahoma - Some of Oklahoma's Own are on their way to help the southeast coast as Dorian approaches.
A group from Oklahoma Task Force One, who has 40 members, is heading to Tallahassee, Florida to help with storm recovery. On Sunday the Oklahoma Red Cross announced they will also send teams from across Oklahoma to Florida and trucks to stage in Montgomery, Alabama.
Team leaders say even though our state doesn't see hurricanes, our experience with other natural disasters will help in the recovery.
“When we had the flooding and tornados, we had some volunteers who came from other parts of the country to help us. This is our chance to go help in other parts of the country,” said OKC Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Mary Jane Coffman.