News
Tulsa Warbird Foundation Brings History To Life With Sand Springs Fly-In
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - History is coming back to life, thanks to some Green Country aviation enthusiasts.
A group gathered in Sand Springs for the second annual Fly-In at Pogue Airport on Saturday. Paul Mackey is with the Tulsa Warbird Foundation a nonprofit dedicated to preserving history.
He and a group of pilots fly World War II-era planes at events like this to help keep the past alive.
"We fly these airplanes so you can hear what it sounded like in World War Two and see what the formations looked like," said Mackey.
Osage Sky News 6 HD and Pilot Dustin Stone were also at the fly-in.