News
Suspect Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In Sand Springs
Sunday, September 1st 2019, 8:57 PM CDT
Updated:
The Sand Springs police chief says a suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting following a police chase Sunday in Sand Springs.
This reportedly occurred in the 5700 block of S 145th W Ave.
According to the report, officers were engaged in a police chase with the suspect. At some point an officer fired his weapon, shooting and killing the suspect.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.