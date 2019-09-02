Update: OSBI Investigates After Sands Spring Officer-Involved Shooting
OSBI is now in charge of the investigation after a suspect was was killed in an officer-involved shooting.
The shooting happened in the 5700 block of South 145th West Avenue.
Sand Springs Police say an officer was chasing after a vehicle and, at the end of that pursuit, police say the officer shot the suspect and that person died at the scene.
Related Story: Suspect Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In Sand Springs
Chief Mike Carter explained why the officer felt that he needed to shoot the person.
"We believe the officer was pinned to his vehicle and, so, we have transported that officer to a local hospital for treatment and observation" said Carter.
Right now, it's not clear exactly where the chase began.
Officials have not released the name of the suspect who was shot and killed.