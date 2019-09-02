News
Tulsa's Great Raft Race Marks 5th Annual Race
TULSA, Oklahoma - It's Time for the annual Great Raft Race on the Arkansas River Monday and People will begin launching their rafts soon from Case Community Park.
One of the first things people will be watching for is to see which rafts sink and which ones float.
Monday marks the fifth annual raft race.
The launching will be at Case Community Park in Sand Springs from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
The finish line festival is going to be happening from 10:30 a.m.until 5 p.m. Monday evening.