Afternoon highs should reach seasonal or slightly above average highs with most locations reaching the lower 90s. Slightly muggy weather is expected today with temperature heat index values reaching upper 90s to near 100 this afternoon along with a light south wind near 10 mph. The data this morning suggest our main feature of interest for most of the 7-day period will focus on a mid-level ridge of high pressure centered across the southern plains acting to keep most of the impactful weather away from the state. Data has continued to suggest a weak back-door front may enter northern OK Wednesday morning to midday before stalling and becoming diffuse. At this point, the chances for any significant showers or storms seems to be rather low, and I’ll continue to keep this out of the forecast products. Temps may drop slightly across northern OK Wednesday, but again, we’ll keep these numbers near 90.