News
Watch: Colorado Pig Rescue Farm Hosts Pig Yoga Classes
Move over goats, there's a new animal crashing the yoga class.
In Denver, Hog Haven Farm hosts a yoga class where the pigs are just as much a part of the class as the yogis themselves. Hog Haven has rescued more than 2-hundred pigs.
The owners say a lot of their pigs are from people who buy them as piglets expecting them to stay 20-30 pounds but they say there's no such thing as a pig that stays that small.
The proceeds from the classes go to provide bedding, feed and vet care for the pigs.