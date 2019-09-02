Lemon-Aid Fundraiser Celebrates 25 Years In Tulsa At Guthrie Green
TULSA, Oklahoma - Lemon-Aid marks its 25th year raising money for the homeless this year with an event at the Guthrie Green.
Katie Eller-Murray started Lemon-Aid over two decades ago and says while she is happy for all the success she hopes the fundraiser continues to grow.
"It's our 25th anniversary...it started with a simple concept of one stand giving back to the community. It picked up pace over the years and we knew we couldn't let this anniversary go by without a bigger celebration," said Katie. "We have not moved the needle as much as we need to because the goal is to eliminate homelessness in general and get everybody rehoused so we want to make sure a younger generation gets involved, we have a fresh set of eyes helping us solve that problem quickly."
Monday's event will feature face painting, live music with DJ, a splash pad and of course Lemonade.
Lemon-Aid will be at the Guthrie Green until 4:00 Monday afternoon.