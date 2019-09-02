Nashville School Bans 'Harry Potter' Series, Citing Risk Of 'Conjuring Evil Spirits'
A Catholic school in Nashville, Tennessee has banned the "Harry Potter" series because a reverend at the school claims the books include both good and evil magic, as well as spells, which, if read by a human can conjure "evil spirits," according to the Tennessean.
The publication obtained an email from Rev. Dan Reehil, a pastor at Saint Edwards Catholic School parish, which was sent to parents. "These books present magic as both good and evil, which is not true, but in fact a clever deception," Rev. Reehil said of the seven-part "Harry Potter" book series.
"The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text," the email continues.
Reehil explains in the email that he has consulted several exorcists in the U.S. and Rome, and it was recommended that the school remove the books, the Tennessean reports.
