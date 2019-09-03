Summer-Like Weather Pattern Returns For The Week
TULSA, Oklahoma - Back to school and work with a summer-like pattern through the end of the week. Rather uneventful weather will occur this week with temperatures mostly above the seasonal averages with a minor drop Wednesday behind a weak surface boundary. Rain chances are close to zero for the period, other than a rogue to spotty shower across extreme eastern OK and western Arkansas this afternoon. The next best chance may arrive Sunday as a mid-level disturbance drops across the central plains while a surface boundary approaches southeastern Kansas. Temperatures this morning will mostly be in the lower 70s near the metro with some upper 60s in the rural locations with afternoon highs ranging from 93 to 95. Heat index values will reach the 100 to 105 levels today with a few spots briefly reaching heat advisory criteria. It’s unlikely, but not impossible for any advisories to be issued today due to the small time period of possible advisory levels.
A weak surface front will enter southwestern Missouri later tonight and progress across at least northern OK by early Wednesday morning before stalling near the I-40 corridor Wednesday midday. This will bring northeast winds and a minor reduction in temperature for Wednesday afternoon into the evening across the north with highs near 90 north and mid-90s south. Low level moisture is expected to remain mostly the same with only a small reduction in heat index numbers for the afternoon. Thursday morning will be the one small pleasant period for the far northern areas with a few locations starting into the mid-60s with some drier air before the south winds and warmer weather quickly returns.
Temperatures Thursday and Friday will represent the warmest of the week with lows in the lower to mid-70s and highs in the mid to upper 90s. Friday Night Football games are expected to be played in very warm and humid conditions.
Weekend temps will also remain mostly unchanged with lows in the lower to mid-70s. Highs may be slightly not as hot, with temperatures reaching the lower to mid-90s.
The next disturbance will cross the central plains Saturday and enters southwestern Missouri late Saturday evening or Sunday morning with some showers and storms in the general areas of southeastern Kanas into the Mid-Missouri Valley. At this point, its very unlikely that any of this activity will make it into northeastern OK, but I’ll keep a very low mention in the forecast Sunday for this low-even scenario.
Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day.
Alan Crone