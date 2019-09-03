TULSA, Oklahoma - Back to school and work with a summer-like pattern through the end of the week. Rather uneventful weather will occur this week with temperatures mostly above the seasonal averages with a minor drop Wednesday behind a weak surface boundary. Rain chances are close to zero for the period, other than a rogue to spotty shower across extreme eastern OK and western Arkansas this afternoon. The next best chance may arrive Sunday as a mid-level disturbance drops across the central plains while a surface boundary approaches southeastern Kansas. Temperatures this morning will mostly be in the lower 70s near the metro with some upper 60s in the rural locations with afternoon highs ranging from 93 to 95. Heat index values will reach the 100 to 105 levels today with a few spots briefly reaching heat advisory criteria. It’s unlikely, but not impossible for any advisories to be issued today due to the small time period of possible advisory levels.