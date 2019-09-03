Tulsa Police Focusing On School Zone Violations In September
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are recommending that drivers be aware of active school zones this month as officers step up their focus on speeding and other violations.
Patrol officers will not be issuing warnings during the month of September as they look to focus on the safety of children who are back at school. If you do receive a citation for speeding you could face a fine of $500 and even up to 30 days in jail.
TPD says with kids now back at school and the extra people around schools there is likely to be more distracted drivers around local schools and they want to make sure drivers are paying attention.
Officers are going to be randomly monitoring active school zones across the city and they’re reminding all drivers to put their cell phones down and remain alert.