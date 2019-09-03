Oklahomans Head To East Coast To Help People In Hurricane Dorian's Path
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahomans are among those heading to the east coast to help people living in the path of Hurricane Dorian.
The American Red Cross in Tulsa will be sending a volunteers to South Carolina to help as the Hurricane moves up the east coast.
There are already over 1,600 volunteers from all over the country helping people living in the path of Dorian.
There are also 110 emergency response vehicles and 99 tractor trailers full of supplies.
The Red Cross teams are expected to stay for at least two weeks.
In addition to the Red Cross, OG&E crews are also packing up Tuesday morning in the Oklahoma City area and are leaving for North Carolina to help with hurricane recovery.
OG&E will be sending 38 trucks with 64 line crew members out on the road Tuesday morning.
They'll be there by Wednesday night and can help if the power goes out.
The National Weather Service says the storm is expected to slowly approach the eastern Florida coastline later Tuesday.