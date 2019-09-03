New Road Project Begins Near 15th And Utica In Tulsa
TULSA - A new street rehab project is set to begin on along 15th Street from Lewis to Peoria.
On Tuesday crews will start work between Lewis and Utica. The city says it will keep one eastbound and one westbound lane open and people will still be able to get to businesses in the area.
The city says crews will lay new asphalt replace a water line, improve drainage and repair sidewalks. That part of the project should wrap up sometime in December. Then in January, work to the area between Utica and Peoria will begin. The city plans to add intersection bump-outs between Utica and Peoria as well as flashing lights and other pedestrian crossing improvements.
Between Quaker and Trenton on the north side of the street crews will create "back-in" angle parking and on the south side, parallel parking. The city hasn't announced its plans on how drivers will get around the area during the second part of the project. But say work to 15th between Utica and Peoria should be done by next October.
The 5.7 million dollar project is being funded through the 2014 Improve Our Tulsa sales tax.