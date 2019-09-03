News
Tulsa Police Make Arrest In 45th Homicide Of Year
Tuesday, September 3rd 2019, 11:08 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a 29-year-old man is in custody in the murder of Elijah Lindsey in August. Lindsey was shot at his home in what police called a home invasion.
The victim died two days later at the hospital.
Mitchell Carter was arrested Tuesday morning, September 3 on complaints of murder, aggravated assault and battery, first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Police said Elijah Lindsey was shot once in the upper torso at his home in the 3000 block of East Xyler Street.
"Suspect enters the home, forces the female victim out, assaults her; she falls down a ramp out here in front of the house," Tulsa Police Corporal Justin Ritter said.
"The suspect pistol-whips the victim, and when he does the pistol goes off, shoots the victim one time," Ritter said.