New Study Show Weight Loss Can Reverse Obesity's Effect On Heart
Tuesday, September 3rd 2019, 3:17 PM CDT
New research shows losing weight can reverse the effects of obesity on the heart.
57-year-old Carolyn Aukerman had weight loss surgery two years ago. She lost 130 pounds and doctors say she no longer has diabetes. Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic wanted to see if the effects of obesity on heart health could also be reversed.
"It suggests that you know moderate weight loss when done in the correct fashion can reverse many of the consequences of obesity and diabetes," said Senior Study Author Dr. Steven Nissen
"Bariatric surgery isn't a cure. It's not, it's a tool because I could gain the weight back," said Aukerman.
Patients who had weight loss surgery also used fewer medications.