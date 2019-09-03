News
Garlic & Herb Goat Cheese Au Gratin
Ingredients:
- 6-8 Med. Yukon Gold Potatoes
- 1.5 C half and half
- 2/3 C Shredded Parmesan
- 8 oz. Goat Cheese (Chèvre)
- 1 tbs Herb De Provence
- 1/2 tsp. Salt
- 1 tbs Minced Garlic
- 2 tbs Unsalted Butter
- Salt & Pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Thinly slice (1/8 inch) potatoes and set aside.
- In a sauce pan, melt butter and sauté garlic. Add goat cheese, herb de Provence, salt, and pepper. Stir until slightly melted and slowly pour in half and half. Bring to a slow boil, add pepper to taste.
- Arrange half the potatoes in an oven safe baking dish, then pour half the cheese sauce over them. Repeat. Finish with shredded Parmesan on top and bake at 375 degrees for one hour. Remove from oven. Let sit 5 minutes, and serve.