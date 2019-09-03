Retired Tulsa Teacher Shows Off Pez Candy Dispenser Collection
Collectors always seen to get more satisfaction collecting something that others don’t. For retired Tulsa teacher Bruce Buffum, it’s Pez dispensers. He thinks he has maybe a thousand of them.
"I think it’s just collecting something that’s unusual, and it brings back a little nostalgia from my childhood," he said.
He began putting them in his children’s Christmas stockings. The kids would eat the candy and toss the dispensers. He would find them in the trash.
"I’d put them in the garage in a drawer or something," he said.
Pretty soon he had a small collection, and it’s been growing ever since. He has all the presidents through Barack Obama. There isn’t a President Trump Pez yet.
He has music stars, movie stars, and cartoon character Pez dispensers. He keeps buying them each time he sees one he thinks he may not have.
That leads to lots of duplicates, but he doesn’t care. What’s ahead for his collection?
“I’m hoping my granddaughter will think this is cool," Bruce Buffum said.