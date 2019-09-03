New Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Requirements Causing Some Confusion
TULSA, Oklahoma - All medical marijuana businesses are now required to submit a certificate of compliance, which is part of new regulations that started over the holiday weekend.
But, many business owners say the're confused over how they get those certificates signed.
We've heard from medical marijuana businesses across the state as well as lawyers specializing in the industry. They say there's been no communication from the state on how to implement the new rule.
There is the two-page form that business owners will need to send into the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority each year to renew their license - or to apply for the first time. It outlines several codes that must be met, like electricity, plumbing, waste and safety.
The issue so far has been how these forms get signed by counties and cities. Tulsa County has a new plan in place.
"For Tulsa County, we are concerned with unincorporated businesses. If you're in a city jurisdiction you need to go to the city's inspection office or whatever protocol they have in place," Tulsa County Communications Manager Devin Egan said.
Egan says you'll come into the inspections office and pay $100 fee. That's for inspectors to visit your property the following day to verify you're up to code.
"So this is a brand new process, and every business will have to go through this once a year," Egan said.
One Tulsa lawyer specializing in the state's medical marijuana industry says a lack of communication has some local governments scrambling on how to handle these new certificates.
One business owner says he's only got a few days left to figure out how to comply.
Egan says as the word gets out here, they're expecting to help more people in Tulsa County.
"This is the first wave for sure. I think we've had a couple people in today already, but we do anticipate probably seeing more as people start to understand what the process is," Egan said.
Even more regulations are set to take effect September 14th.