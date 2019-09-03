Crime
WATCH: Bodycam Footage Shows Robbery Suspect Leading Tulsa Police On Chase
Tuesday, September 3rd 2019, 10:50 PM CDT
Updated:
New bodycam video shows a robbery suspect leading Tulsa Police on a chase in July.
Investigators said Edmond Bean robbed a man at the Kendall-Whittier Library, located at 21 S. Lewis Ave., earlier this summer.
Police said Bean then forced the victim to give him a ride. The victim eventually got away, but Bean took off with the car, ditching it near 15th Street and Peoria Avenue before taking off running.