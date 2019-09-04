News
Lane, Ramp Closures To Impact Tulsa Drivers
TULSA, Oklahoma - More lane closures are starting Wednesday morning that could impact your drive into work.
ODOT is working on bridge rehabilitation projects across the city. And if you are traveling to the airport in the next 6 months, the lane closures could effect you.
Both east and westbound lanes of highway 11 are going to be narrowed from Pine Street to Tulsa International Airport.
Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, two lanes of I-244 will shut down in the area.
And ramp closures are also happening, the eastbound on-ramp from Memorial is going to close Wednesday evening start at 7 p.m., but it will open back up Thursday morning starting at 5 a.m.