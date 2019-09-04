Hurricane Dorian Slowly Moves Up Atlantic Seaboard
Millions of people over four southeastern states are being ordered to evacuate their homes.
Dorian, now a category two hurricane, is slowly inching north up the Atlantic seaboard.
Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect up and down the coastlines, but some people in Florida are holding out.
The state is now expecting minimal impact but the Governor says people should obey local evacuation orders.
The National Hurricane Center says Dorian is moving North at less than 10 miles per hour.
In Georgia, transportation officials opened up interstate evacuation routes.
And in South Carolina, the state is urging residents to make preparations now.
NOAA Hurricane hunters have been flying into the eye of the storm and collecting critical data to better track the hurricane's path.
FEMA is also working closely with state and local emergency managers to make sure resources are strategically placed and ready to go if needed.
The National Hurricane Center says Dorian could make landfall tomorrow or Friday in the Carolinas.