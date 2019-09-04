TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man charged in a scooter crash that killed a five-year-old boy has received a deferred sentence.

Investigators say in April, Renier Davison hit a scooter on Riverside Drive in Tulsa killing Caiden Reyes-Ortiz.  Davison pleaded guilty on Tuesday to leaving the scene of the crash.

 Police say Caiden's mom was recklessly driving the scooter at the time. They believe she took off to Mexico once prosecutors charged her with her son's death.

 