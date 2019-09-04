News
Tulsa Man Facing 20 New Peeping Tom Charges
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man is facing 20 new charges of peeping tom, after investigators say he secretly recorded more women than they originally thought.
Investigators say Jordy Masengi admitted to recording the women at his home, the Forever 21 in Woodland Hills, and the Tulsa Hills Best Buy, where he used to work.
Investigators say Masengi started by installing a hidden camera in his bathroom, before videotaping women in the clothing store and his workplace.
Officers say they found more than 100 videos on Masengi's computer and phone.
Police say he recorded at least 30 women, most of whom have no idea their privacy was violated.