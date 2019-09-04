News
Signature Symphony Begins In Tulsa With The Wonderful Music Of OZ
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The new season of the Signature Symphony is about to begin a bittersweet year ahead as we will say goodbye to our music director, Andres Franco.
Andres joined News On 6 Wednesday morning to share more about the new season. The 2019-2020 Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College begins with The Wonderful Music of OZ on Sept. 6 and 7. This show features music from “Wicked,” The Wiz,” and the movie “The Wizard of Oz.”
Also, starting on September 10th you can submit applications for the Tulsa Sings! vocal competition sponsored by News On 6. For More Details Click HERE.