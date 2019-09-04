Mitchell Talks: Oklahoma Education Proficiency In Math, Reading
This week on Mitchell Talks: The News 9 Sessions, Episode 46, Scott Mitchell talks with Oklahoma's State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.
The National Assessment for Educational Progress did a study on states and how they measure proficiency in math and reading.
“What they did is they saw that Oklahoma now has reset academic standards to be nationally comparable,” Hofmeister said.
According to the study, “Oklahoma catapulted from the very bottom of the list of states to the very top,” Hofmeister said.
“What this shows is we have laid the groundwork. We have what it takes to get there, and now we can have confidence that if we teach those academic standards we will rise as a state.”
Watch the full interview in the video above.