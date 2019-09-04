News
Coweta Woman Is Considered Missing, Endangered
COWETA, Oklahoma -
The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said a woman is missing from her Coweta-area home Wednesday and may be headed to Florida.
Edith Elaine Benson left her residence near 131st and 241st around 8:30 a.m.
The Sheriff's Office said Benson had two bags with her and may be trying to visit her father in Florida. Benson has Alzheimer's Disease and a history of walking away from her home.
Benson is described as a 75-year-old Native American woman who is 5'3" and 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a brown long-sleeved shirt with blue jeans.
If you have contact with her call 911 or WCSO at 918-485-3124.