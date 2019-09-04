Former Tulsa Teacher Opening Bookstore Dedicated To People Of Color
TULSA, Oklahoma - A former Tulsa teacher is opening a bookstore showing books written by or focused on people of color.
Onikah Asamoa-Caesar moved to Tulsa a few years ago for "Teach for America" and says she realized there was a need for books that represent people of color.
"Really realizing that we didn't have enough places to go to get books that represented our students, their culture, their language, their history, their communities," Asamoa-Caesar said.
She says a friend told her about space on Latimer Street in the Brady Heights district and she knew she wanted to open the store, which will be called "Fulton Street Books and Coffee."
"Someone was like 'you should come to see this picture, the person who owns this building wants a business like yours in this space. Come see it," Asamoa-Caesar said.
One side of the building will be the bookstore and the other side will be the coffee shop.
Asamoa-Caesar spent the last two years working on it and had help from neighbors and supporters along the way.
She says she looks forward to the impact this will have on both children and adults.
"We deserve nice things and we can't build what we don't see so I hope to be an example for future entrepreneurs and for young adults here in Tulsa," Asamoa-Caesar said.
"Fulton Street Books and Coffee" should be up and running before the end of the year.