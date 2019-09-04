News
Tulsa Police Searching For Suspects Accused Of Stealing Credit Card
Wednesday, September 4th 2019, 1:15 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Police Burglary Unit needs help in identifying two individuals who tried to use a stolen credit card.
Police say the card was stolen during a vehicle burglary shortly before the photos of the suspects were taken.
If you know either suspect contact the Tulsa Police Department Burglary Unit at burglary@cityoftulsa.org or you can call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.