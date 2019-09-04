TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Police Burglary Unit needs help in identifying two individuals who tried to use a stolen credit card.

Police say the card was stolen during a vehicle burglary shortly before the photos of the suspects were taken.

If you know either suspect contact the Tulsa Police Department Burglary Unit at burglary@cityoftulsa.org or you can call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. 