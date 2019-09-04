Sundried Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella Frittata
TULSA, Oklahoma - The BOK Center's Executive Chef Devin Levine stopped by News on 6 today to show us how to make this delicious recipe for Sundried Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella Frittata.
Sundried Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella Frittata with asparagus tips, fresh basil, goat cheese & grated parmesan
Ingredients:
6 ea Eggs
2 tabl Olive Oil
¼ cup Sundried Tomatoes, chopped
6 oz Fresh Mozzarella
1 bunch Asparagus tips
2 tabl Fresh Basil, chopped
¼ cup Goat Cheese, crumbled
2 tabl Grated Fresh Parmesan
Fresh Grind Black Pepper to taste
Method:
Whipped eggs together; heat oil in non-stick skillet; add tomatoes, asparagus & basil and sautéed lightly. Add eggs and mozzarella and cook over medium heat to set eggs; turn over in skillet and finish cooking until fully cooked. Set in center of plate and garnish with goat cheese, parmesan & black pepper.