TULSA, Oklahoma - The BOK Center's Executive Chef Devin Levine stopped by News on 6 today to show us how to make this delicious recipe for Sundried Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella Frittata.

Sundried Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella Frittata with asparagus tips, fresh basil, goat cheese & grated parmesan

 

Ingredients:

6 ea                       Eggs

2 tabl                     Olive Oil

¼ cup                    Sundried Tomatoes, chopped

6 oz                        Fresh Mozzarella

1 bunch                Asparagus tips

2 tabl                     Fresh Basil, chopped

¼ cup                    Goat Cheese, crumbled

2 tabl                     Grated Fresh Parmesan

 

Fresh Grind Black Pepper to taste

 

Method:

 

Whipped eggs together; heat oil in non-stick skillet; add tomatoes, asparagus & basil and sautéed lightly.  Add eggs and mozzarella and cook over medium heat to set eggs; turn over in skillet and finish cooking until fully cooked.  Set in center of plate and garnish with goat cheese, parmesan & black pepper.