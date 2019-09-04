Tulsa Schools Announces Community Meetings To Plan For $20 Million Budget Cut
Tulsa Public Schools released the list of community meetings it is holding to discuss ways to cut $20 million from the annual operating budget to avoid a deficit in 2021. The district said the meetings will be used to discuss ways to restructure the district - and its budget to make ends meet.
The district said no money saving option was off the table, except for an agreement made to not close North Tulsa Schools for the next two years. The budget crisis could force the district to close multiple sites, and reconfigure grade structures at many others.
- Tuesday, 9/17 5:30-8pm – Webster
- Wednesday, 9/18 5:30-8pm – Central
- Thursday, 9/19 5:30-8pm – BTW
- Saturday, 9/21 9:30am-12pm – St. Francis Xavier Church, 2434 E Admiral Blvd, Tulsa, OK 74110
- Thursday, 9/26 5:30-8pm – McLain
- Saturday, 9/28 9:30am 12pm – location pending
- Saturday 9/28 12:30pm – 3pm – Rogers
- Thursday, 10/3 5:30-8pm – East Central
- Tuesday, 10/8 5:30-8pm – Hale
- Wednesday, 10/9 5:30-8pm – Edison
- Thursday, 10/10 5:30-8pm – Memorial
The district said continued declines in enrollment that impact state aid, and rising costs of education have the district spending it’s savings account, but that will be depleted within a year. The district tapped it for the first time in a decade last year, pulling $4 million dollars in the operating budget, and this year expects to pull $13-$17 million in. The process is unsustainable with a current balance of $30 million dollars, according to TPS CFO Nelberto Delgadillo.