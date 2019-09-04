TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Public Schools released the list of community meetings it is holding to discuss ways to cut $20 million from the annual operating budget to avoid a deficit in 2021. The district said the meetings will be used to discuss ways to restructure the district - and its budget  to make ends meet.

The plan is to create a new budget that could go to the Board of Education this December, with the changes at schools taking effect next school year.
 

The district said no money saving option was off the table, except for an agreement made to not close North Tulsa Schools for the next two years. The budget crisis could force the district to close multiple sites, and reconfigure grade structures at many others.

Related Story: Tulsa Schools Forced To Cut $20 Million From Annual Budget, Superintendent Says 

The district said it did not have a plan of how to implement the cutbacks, but would ask the community at a series of meetings over the next two months.
 
Community Meetings:
 
  • Tuesday, 9/17 5:30-8pm – Webster
  • Wednesday, 9/18 5:30-8pm – Central
  • Thursday, 9/19 5:30-8pm – BTW
  • Saturday, 9/21 9:30am-12pm – St. Francis Xavier Church, 2434 E Admiral Blvd, Tulsa, OK 74110
  • Thursday, 9/26 5:30-8pm – McLain
  • Saturday, 9/28 9:30am 12pm – location pending
  • Saturday 9/28 12:30pm – 3pm – Rogers
  • Thursday, 10/3 5:30-8pm – East Central
  • Tuesday, 10/8 5:30-8pm – Hale
  • Wednesday, 10/9 5:30-8pm – Edison
  • Thursday, 10/10 5:30-8pm – Memorial

The district said continued declines in enrollment that impact state aid, and rising costs of education have the district spending it’s savings account, but that will be depleted within a year. The district tapped it for the first time in a decade last year, pulling $4 million dollars in the operating budget, and this year expects to pull $13-$17 million in. The process is unsustainable with a current balance of $30 million dollars, according to TPS CFO Nelberto Delgadillo.