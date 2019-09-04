News
Federal Warrants Served At 2 Stillwater Businesses
Wednesday, September 4th 2019, 2:49 PM CDT
Updated:
Federal attorneys confirmed Wednesday afternoon that warrants were served at two businesses and a residence in Stillwater Wednesday morning.
According to a report from the Stillwater News Press, authorities executed those warrants at a pair of local restaurants, El Vaquero and Palamino's.
In a statement to the media from Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Williams: "On the morning of Sept. 4, special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed multiple federal search warrants at two businesses and one residence in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Since this is an ongoing criminal investigation, no further details can be released at this time, including the nature of this investigation."
This is a developing story.