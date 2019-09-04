Find Out How You Can Help The Tulsa Day Center For The Homeless
TULSA, Oklahoma - Nearly 150,000 people each year in need of food, clothing, healthcare, housing and more head to the Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless for support.
Their free clinic sees about 1,000 people a day for health concerns.
The needy are met with open arms, a hot meal and a place to sleep away from the extreme temperatures that we see here in Oklahoma. Both families and individuals - the most vulnerable members of our city - are helped.
The Day Center for the homeless also partners with other community agencies to provide services for people in need.
For all those reasons and more, the Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless is our agency of the month on News On 6 at 4 p.m. We're taking donated items at our downtown Tulsa studios through the month of September.
Bring your donated items to News On 6 at 303 N. Boston. That's just across the street from Guthrie Green.
Here's what they need:
- Reading glasses
- Diabetic support hose - large sizes
- Chap stick
- Cough drops
- Men's and women's underwear, all sizes
- Children's underwear
- Bras, all sizes
- Socks, all sizes
- Shoes, new or gently used