News
Muskogee Police Investigate Threats Made Towards Hilldale Middle School
Wednesday, September 4th 2019, 5:56 PM CDT
Updated:
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Muskogee Police are investigating after threats were made towards Hilldale Middle School, September 4.
According to police, the school immediately conducted a “threat assessment” on a student and then contacted police.
Hilldale School Superintendent Erik Puckett released this statement regarding the incident:
Today, September 4, 2019, we had a middle school student make a verbal threat against the school. We immediately had a threat assessment conducted on the student and law enforcement was notified. At this time there is no threat against the school. We want to be transparent with you and want you to know that we will take all possible steps to protect our kids.