Sapulpa Police: Man Steals Truck Then Police Car
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - New body camera video shows Sapulpa Police arresting Zachary Robinson, who they say stole a man’s truck from a Tulsa gym and led them on a chase and then stole a patrol car while in custody.
"Off they went. Keys won't stop them. If they want it that bad, they are going to take it,” says Cody Smith, the truck owner.
Police say Robinson stole the truck on Saturday. Smith says a friend spotted it at the Sapulpa Walmart on Monday and later Robinson led officers on a chase to a nearby gas station. After running over curbs, witnesses say Robinson nearly hit them with the truck and then ran off.
“It's more front end damage. Just ran over a few things, broke some brand new wheels, cracked them, and busted a couple tires,” says Smith.
Smith says back in March someone stole his truck from his driveway then trashed it and abandoned it.
"Somebody hopped in. It was so smooth, the neighbors didn't think nothing of it,” says Smith.
Smith said he can't believe this happened to him again.
"I work hard for everything I've got. I put a lot of money into it. I put a lot of time. I put a lot more money and time into rebuilding it and then off it goes again. Right after I put brand new wheels on it,” says Smith.
Police say after they arrested Robinson, officers put him in the front seat of a patrol car to take him to jail.
While officers were talking to Smith, Robinson slipped his handcuffs in front of his body and stole the police car.
That led to another chase and crash. Police arrested Robinson after finding him hiding in some nearby woods.
He is being held in the Creek County Jail for stealing the truck, eluding police, stealing a patrol car and several other charges.