News
Tulsa Police: 2 Teens Arrested In Connection With Luring Man To His Death
Tulsa Police arrested two teenagers accused of being in connection to the murder of a Green County man.
Police said detectives learned that the murder victim, Anthony Welch was "lured" to a location by a dating app to meet a woman. Once there Welch was robbed and murdered.
According to police, a girl was also responsible for luring Welch to the location.
Detectives got into a chase with missing car and made an arrest on both teens involved, according to police. Three other people were also arrested.
Due to the severity of the case, and both individuals being minors, News On 6 won't be reporting the names of the suspects at this time.