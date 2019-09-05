UPDATE: Muskogee Police Officer Involved In A Shooting
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Three officers are on leave Thursday morning after police say one of the officers shot a shoplifting suspect.
Muskogee Police say the suspect stole a lighter and lighter fluid from a convenience store on Eastside Boulevard and apparently tried to set a child's bicycle on fire.
Related Story: Muskogee Police Report Officer-Involved Shooting
Officers then learned the suspect might be at a house down the street.
When they showed up at the home, police say the suspect threw some kind of lighted substance at the front door and threw another fiery device at a woman inside the house as officers were trying to talk to her.
An officer fired several rounds and shot the suspect at least twice.
Police say the suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
The suspect's name has not been released at this point.
The three officers on scene are on routine administrative leave with pay as the investigation continues.