Funds Redirected To Border Wall Impact Oklahoma National Guard Construction Project
TULSA, Oklahoma - President Trump is redirecting about $3.5 billion from military construction projects to pay for the border wall.
This will put the construction for an Oklahoma National Guard shooting range on hold.
News On 6 has learned the $8 million earmarked to pay for that project will now go to border wall construction instead.
Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe supports the move, saying that finishing the wall is a matter of national security.
"Temporarily redirecting military construction funds will let us make real progress on the wall without a substantial impact to the projects" said Inhofe.
Adjutant General Michael Thompson also weighed in, saying this "will have no long-term impact to the readiness or operations of the Oklahoma National Guard."
No projects at any of the state's five major military bases are impacted by the transfer of funds.