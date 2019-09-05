News
Search And Rescue Officials Say 2 Missing OKC Men Found Dead
Thursday, September 5th 2019, 8:13 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City search and rescue team said two missing metro men have been found dead.
An official from the search team said Andrew Lookingbill's family told them his body was found near his life-long friend Bevin Coker.
According to the Medical Examiner, Lookingbill's body was located in a canal.
Coker's family also posted on Facebook that he was found dead, but it doesn't say where.
Police said there is nothing suspicious about their deaths but the case is still under investigation.
