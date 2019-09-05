Search Continues For Collinsville Man Missing Since June
COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma - Collinsville Police officers say they are still looking for a man whose been missing since late June.
Police say they're actively searching for Thai Yang and if there's a lead or a possible sighting, they're looking into it.
Police say someone thought they saw Yang in Owasso a few days ago, but officers found out that it was not him.
Investigators say they've been checking in with homeless shelters as well, hoping that maybe someone saw him.
Yang is known for walking all over town and police say it wasn't unusual for him to walk as far as Tulsa or Oologah.
News On 6 spoke with one of his family members, and they're trying to stay hopeful; they are asking that if you believe you've seen Thai Yang, take a picture of that person and send it to law enforcement.
Collinsville Police say Yang has been entered into a national database, so officers nationwide can keep an eye out for him.