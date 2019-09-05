New Marijuana Laws Could Impact Oklahomans With Medical Cards
TULSA, Oklahoma - The medical marijuana industry is soon going to see new emergency laws taking effect that could impact those with a medical card.
Starting September 14th new emergency laws will take effect across the state for both doctors and patients.
One of those changes is going to be for veterans; they can now receive a discounted application which will now cost veterans $20 for the license applications.
Another of the many changes will be the option for patients to get a 60 day short-term license.
Also, businesses will now see is changes to the licenses for transportation.
Melissa Miller with OMMA says "We're making this change to align with the statues that were past. It may provide a little more flexibility for physicians if they are interested in a different length of recommendation. But [we] are just making these changes to align with the new laws."
The new emergency laws are going to take effect starting next Saturday, September 14.